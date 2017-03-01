Miranda Gardner: UND students want a say in the budget cuts

Does our administration even care about how these deep cuts will affect students and their education? Or do officials care only about how these cuts will help their agendas?

As students, we are simply asking for UND's administration to realize that our opinions and ideas carry weight.

We come before the administration not only as people with a right to an open, well-rounded education, but also as students who have benefited tremendously from the programs, faculty and staff who are being targeted unfairly. Therefore, we are asking the administration not to defund these programs that we value so highly.

We know that defunding the programs does not necessarily mean that the budget committee will cut the majors altogether. But it does put the majors at risk when the next round of budget cuts takes place.

We also know that running a multi-million dollar university is an immense challenge. But in our view, targeting the core of our education is something UND cannot afford to do.

We are asking administrators simply to hear us out as students, community members and supporters of UND before they finalize budget decisions. We hope they will be as open to compromise as we are.

When my fellow students and I first toured UND, we were impressed by the pride the university took in its liberal arts programs and diverse campus. UND's mission statement clearly recognizes and celebrates these assets. The document states that UND encourages cultural diversity among students as well as staff and lists goals pertaining to curiosity, lifelong learning and global change.

But defunding these programs will transform the mission statement from a promise on parchment into a tale on tissue paper. Our liberal arts programs give students the chance to achieve all the things the university claims it wants for us.

We chose UND because we believed its mission statement, and because we felt the university saw these programs as a strength. Unfortunately, now we feel as if we have been cheated and lied to.

The programs President Mark Kennedy and his administration deem "low impact" offer UND students an education that is open, diverse and culturally relevant. It's not just the students directly involved who benefit; it's all of the students in all of the programs at UND.

The programs at issue offer many of the essential courses that UND requires for students to graduate. If the administration defunds the programs and lets go the professors who are so dedicated to teaching these courses, the reductions will severely hurt UND's quality of education as well as diminish the excitement many students experience every day.

These are the programs that are educating the individuals who'll be involved in public service, nonprofit management, public policy, law enforcement, art, sciences and other efforts that benefit the lives of all. How can something that encourages students to take charge and make a difference be seen as "low impact"? Does the administration really want to take away from students the programs that attracted them in the first place?

Instead of blatantly excluding UND students from the process, administrators could present this as a chance for students to share ideas on how to balance the budget.

As students, we believe President Kennedy has better options.

We urge Kennedy to be the first UND president in years to actually listen to students. We just want to be heard. We just want to be seen as the strength our mission statement says we are. Don't cut out the core element that makes this university great: our shared love for an enriched and open education.

Gardner, who grew up in St. Augustine, Fla., is a UND junior and a supporter of the My UND Not Yours movement.