Letter: Buffer-strip law is 'unconstitutional land grab'

It does not matter if your field slopes away from the ditch. This law makes no accommodation for reality, it is more about control than it is about soil erosion.

This is a big change in the way the Minnesota Legislature views landowners. In the past, if private property was needed by a government agency, a public good was defined, and the agency made the landowner an offer. If the landowner disputed the sale, he could turn to the court for a hearing. This is known as eminent domain and is defined by a Minnesota statute.

But the buffer-strip law takes an easement from the landowner. And not only does it unconstitutionally take property, it forces farmers and landowners to maintain this easement per state-agency rules.

Then the property must be planted with perennials (defined by a state agency) and weed-controlled, or the owner must pay a fine of up to $10,000.

If machinery is driven over this easement and damages it, the perennials must be replanted. Imagine the cost when ditches are cleaned by a backhoe or accidentally dug into for the length of a field.

In effect, the landowner becomes an unpaid employee of the state and continues to pay tax on this easement as if he controls it. Have you ever paid an employer for the pleasure of working for him?

Legislators who are working to protect farmers and landowners from this law need Herald readers' support. Please contact them to protect property rights in Minnesota and eliminate an unconstitutional land grab.

Mike Van Horn

Wendell, Minn.