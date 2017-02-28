The state is forecasted to drill more wells in 2017 than 2016, and the inventory of drilled-but-uncompleted wells is likely to shrink. Thus, production is positioned to increase.

The growing confidence among operators will help workers and entrepreneurs across the industry, from workover rigs to casing crews to trucking of all types. And their activity will be noticeable on Main Street, too.

Improved housing options already have attracted more families to the Bakken since the downturn, and this has markedly improved the quality of life in communities across the region.

New leadership offers promise as well. The granting of the final easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline will lower shipping costs for North Dakota oil by as much as $8 per barrel, and those gains will be shared among producers, mineral owners and the state government.

The stronger financial position of these entities produces benefits for all, including businesses in nearly every job sector.

Unquestionably, Gov. Doug Burgum is at the helm of an administration whose focus is on attracting capital, spurring economic growth and empowering entrepreneurs. As a small business, our company believes 2017 is the year of recovery for the oil and gas industry, and we have prepared accordingly.

While we may not experience the boom of before, current markets provide a healthy environment to grow a company. Without doubt, the oil industry can look forward to decades of promise in North Dakota.

Kevin Black

Minot

Black is president of Creedence Energy Services, a company that provides chemical services for oil well operation.