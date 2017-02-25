The legislative forums are an opportunity to express to our legislators what is important to us (their constituents) so they can make good law in Bismarck.

Many of the people who attended the forum were unable to go to Bismarck and testify. These voters wanted the Grand Forks legislators to know what the concerns of local people are.

In my opinion, the legislative forums are a time for our elected representatives (who represent the entire district, not just those who voted for them) to listen.

Michelle Rydz

Grand Forks