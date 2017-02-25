Letter: At forums, voters should speak and lawmakers should listen
Regarding the Herald's editorial on the Chamber's legislative forums ("Scott Meyer was right," Page A4, Feb. 22):
I thought the point of the forums was to let our local legislators know our concerns. We do not need to ask the elected legislators questions; that is appropriate during elections when we are trying to decide how to vote.
The legislative forums are an opportunity to express to our legislators what is important to us (their constituents) so they can make good law in Bismarck.
Many of the people who attended the forum were unable to go to Bismarck and testify. These voters wanted the Grand Forks legislators to know what the concerns of local people are.
In my opinion, the legislative forums are a time for our elected representatives (who represent the entire district, not just those who voted for them) to listen.
Michelle Rydz
Grand Forks