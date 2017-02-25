Letter: Insurers drop ball on non-narcotic painkillers

Ten days after the surgery, I started experiencing excruciating pain—the type that took my breath away. I visited with my physician, and he offered a prescription for a non-narcotic, 5 percent lidocaine pain patch.

I was happy to hear that I had options other than another narcotic, which can be addictive.

Then I was told by the pharmacist that these patches needed to be pre-authorized by insurance. This could take up to five days, too long to experience such pain. Otherwise, I could pay the $79 out of pocket for 10 patches, which I did.

A few days later, I was notified that the patches would not be covered by insurance. So, my choices for a refill that was due in a few days were to go the narcotic route and pay $15, or stay narcotic-free but pay an extra $64.

My physician is appealing the decision, but the patches most likely will not be covered by insurance.

This is how we could keep narcotics off the streets: by offering non-narcotic painkiller alternatives. Some people do not have the option financially to pay $79 for 10 days; I'm lucky that I do. But it is sad and disappointing that people who have pain are faced with such a choice.

We as a community need to pressure the insurance companies to better cover non-narcotic medication. Preventing addiction is much less costly than treating it and would save money in the long run.

If doctors could prescribe covered alternatives to narcotic painkillers, why wouldn't they? Insurance companies should not be the ones to decide what type of pain relief a patient should receive.

Jill Cormier

Grand Forks