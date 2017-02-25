Letter: Environmental impacts are everywhere

For example, consider the debris at the protest camps just north of Standing Rock reservation, and the fact that if the area is not cleaned up, the debris will have an "environmental impact" on the Missouri River ecosystem.

I agree that the clean-up is needed, but let's look at the whole picture of environmental impacts.

The reality is, there are countless other factors that also have an environmental impact on the Missouri River. Why are they so much less newsworthy?

Just look at Bismarck/Mandan area: farming, golf courses, fertilized lawns, salvage yards, power plants, oil refineries and more all have an environmental impact on the river. Where is the concern and compassion about that? Why are people not passionate about these everyday things?

I think it's because people have been "conditioned."

In this age of instant gratification and "conditioning," people forget to look left. To look right. To look behind themselves. And to insist that the media point out more than one factor influencing a complicated condition. Any media outlet that fails at that duty is misleading and biased.

In a way, everything has an environmental impact. And to elevate one factor without recognizing others is just wrong.

Casey Buchmann

Washburn, N.D.