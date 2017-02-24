Gerry Nies:

"I have been a long-time advocate for public employees issues, and I will often use props to help with the point I am trying to make. At the January forum, I used a prop that I was offended by and did not go on to fully explain why I had it and how unhappy I was with it.

"The Chamber rightly agreed that it should not have been used and said I would not be speaking at the most recent (Feb. 18) forum. When I was told the full story, I understood and agreed."

Barry Wilfahrt:

"The Chamber has a long history of providing the forums as an opportunity for local citizens to express an opinion and ask legislators questions. The forum, however, does come with rules. Questioners must keep their comment and question to one minute, be civil and respectful and not make personal attacks.

"The moderator and I visited before the February forum, and agreed that the display of the swastika went too far in any context—and as with previous participants who crossed the line, Gerry would be told he would not be called up to speak at the next two forums.

"Unfortunately, this was not communicated as clearly as it should have been to Gerry, which I take responsibility for."

The March forum will go on as planned on Saturday, March 18, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Grand Forks City Hall. The two of us (along with the moderator) will kick off the forum, and reaffirm how lucky we are in Grand Forks to have opportunities such as this to share our thoughts and ask questions of legislators.

A committee of diverse stakeholders will be convened by the Chamber to talk about how the forums can be improved, potential new formats and rules, and so on. We are committed to working to help lead this process in hopes that we can continue to offer this forum as a public service to the people of Grand Forks.

Working together, we can make something that is good even better.

Barry Wilfahrt and Gerry Nies

Grand Forks

Wilfahrt is president and CEO of the Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. Nies is an advocate who, to make a point about the Legislature's refusal to outlaw discrimination against gay people, brought a rainbow flag with a swastika on it to the Chamber's January legislative forum.