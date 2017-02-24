Letter: Feminists fight for all women's rights

But none have said we're the only ones suffering, or that our situation is the worst. To engage in that talk pits us against each other. And the fact that someone, somewhere has it worse does not negate the injustice anyone else is experiencing.

The writer also states, "God created a woman to somehow be a wife and mother. Everything else is secondary." She is welcome to that opinion, but my ambitions are set in a different direction. I am in a master's program at UND, I have a job as a mental health practitioner, and I love the idea of spending my life helping people.

Does that make me less of a woman? I don't believe it does.

Here is what I say to the writer and those who share her beliefs:

You are not equal to men. You never have been. You make less for the same work, your body is still being governed by a room full of people who don't have a uterus, you must always be conscious of your behavior and sobriety because both will be questioned if you are assaulted, you are objectified in most aspects of society, and your looks are valued over your IQ.

These things can still be oppressive even though some people claim they're not.

Feminism is not a dirty word, and I hope that one day, the writer and other women who share her beliefs understand that.

We are all women; we are all in this together. We should build others up instead of creating a competition that none of us agreed to.

I am not competing with anyone. I want us all to succeed. We are stronger together.

Megan Price

Grand Forks