Letter: Trump's critics fear for America's future

Examples include deporting undocumented workers, banning travel from Muslim nations, cutting back on Environmental Protection Agency regulations that are intended to save our environment, eliminating women's right to choose, intimidating the press, repealing their health insurance.

They are concerned that many of Trump's Cabinet appointments are billionaires and generals who come from environments where they are essentially dictators. They fit well with the president's style.

They question if billionaires, whose main concern is whether to have lobster or steak for dinner, will be able to identify with people who are concerned about putting food on the table.

They are concerned by Cabinet appointments of individuals who have expressed disdain for the agencies they're now supposed to run. Examples are Rick Perry as head the Department of Energy (he campaigned on getting rid of it); Scott Pruitt, the newly confirmed head of the EPA, who has been fighting against anti-pollution regulations; Betsy DeVos, the new secretary of education, who neither attended nor sent her children to public schools and who champions charter and private schools.

A law that would prevent mentally unstable individuals from buying guns was just revoked.

These are just a few examples of why protesters have plenty to worry about.

Lee Murdock

Grand Forks