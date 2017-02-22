Letter: Trump's victory and continuing appeal, explained

So, let me explain a few things.

First, I voted against the Democrats because of the party leaders' stated plan to use the presidency and the force of American government to "change" my religious beliefs. (Yes, I may have to thank Putin for these revelations.)

Second, consider that every state in Middle America voted against the Democratic Party. America's midsection is John Deere and International Harvester land, with families of family values and people who finally—and I mean finally—voted against the Democrats' planks of supporting abortion and gay marriage "rights."

Third, about 61 million Americans voted against the Democratic Party. Fourth, the Founding Fathers voted against the party, too, through their establishment of the Electoral College.

The founders passed this safeguard because they knew there'd be Americans who'd vote for "my rights"—as the Southern slave owners did against Lincoln—against a Truth, namely Lincoln's words that "no man is to be a slave to another in this country."

Now, can I ask two questions of those who'll continue to disparage Trump?

First, Iran and North Korea now have ballistic missiles. Will Putin use his 20 percent of U.S. uranium deposits (which he got with the blessing of Hillary Clinton's State Department) to arm those missiles?

Second, it took 43 U.S. presidents 231 years to put my grandchildren into debt for $10 trillion. In his eight years in office, the 44th president, Barack Obama, borrowed an additional $10 trillion, meaning my grandkids now owe $20 trillion.

Can Democrats please tell me where their president (with the help of many in Congress, including Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and John Hoeven, R-N.D.) spent this additional $10 trillion of borrowed money?

Larry Yurkovich

Grand Forks