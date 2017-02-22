Letter: Make America 'Greatest' again

This came home to me when I read the Herald story, "Traffic light on the way?" (Page B1, Feb. 18).

The story told about the upcoming installation of a (much needed) traffic light by the Altru Health System facility on South Washington Street and 44th Avenue South.

The signal light was first proposed in 2015, the story explains, and is now going "straight to a permanent signal" and will be installed and functioning by 2018.

Wow, only three years to plan, design and build one traffic light!

Chuckling over this time frame caused me to remember something from an American History class (yep, that dates me, doesn't it? In fact, our teacher was a World War II veteran).

Anyway, during World War II, there was a dramatic need for ocean-going merchant vessels, oil tankers and even troop transports to be manufactured as quickly as possible.

A design was quickly developed, and construction was started (using many, many women workers).

Two thousand seven hundred and ten "Liberty Ships" were constructed in 18 U.S. shipyards between 1941 and 1945. The average length of time from the keel being laid until the ship was launched was 42 days.

The record time for construction of the SS Robert E. Peary was four days, 15 1/2 hours.

Now, it takes three years to get a traffic light put in place.

Most of the rest of our time is spent complaining about the IRS, our current president and anything else that doesn't quite suit our wishes. Protesters complain about just about everything except the lack of civility and cooperation in Congress, the lack of respect for our president (you might not like the man, but respect the office) and their own "I want it, and I want it now" attitude.

Three years for a signal light; 42 days (average) to build an ocean-going freighter ... here's hoping the people of this era will not be called "The Saddest Generation"!

Mike Connor

Starkweather, N.D.