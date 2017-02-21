Our caucus is committed to working with advocates, experts, medical professionals, patients and other stakeholders to bring safe, effective medical marijuana to North Dakota. And we are committed to making sure that medical marijuana is accessible and affordable for all North Dakotans who could benefit from it.

Ashley of Minot, a mother of three, carries a rare gene that can lead to sanfilippo syndrome, also known as childhood Alzheimer's. Every day, Ashley's children suffer from this condition. All she is asking for is relief for her children. If they do not get the full dosage of medical marijuana approved by their doctor, they will not benefit from this relief.

Todd, a veteran of the U.S. military, suffers from PTSD. As a medical professional, he has dedicated his life to serving others who are sick. He's consulted with other medical professionals about his own illness and determined that medical marijuana could be the most effective treatment.

At the age of 21, during her last semester of college, Taylor of Fargo was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma. Taylor suffered intense pain, couldn't eat, struggled sleeping and was suffering the emotional toll of dealing with a life-threatening illness. Her doctor recommended medical marijuana.

But because that treatment was illegal in North Dakota, Taylor instead relied on narcotics that eventually damaged her liver.

The reality is that there are children, veterans, cancer patients and many others in our communities who are suffering from serious conditions that substantially decrease their quality of life. In 2016, nearly 65 percent of North Dakotans voted to legalize medical marijuana throughout the state. Our Democratic-NPL caucus in the Legislature is committed to making sure the will of the people is respected when it comes to implementing medical marijuana.

Senate Bill 2344 is the next step in the process of implementing North Dakota's medical marijuana law. We have strong concerns about this bill. That's why we went through SB 2344 line-by-line and examined each provision that differs substantially from the original Measure 5.

We identified nine key differences that are essential to upholding the integrity of the original measure.

We made this information available to the public, which Herald readers can access at the following link: www.tinyurl.com/Measure5Background.

We hope these differences will be addressed with the cooperation of legislators in both parties. We hope to support this bill in its final form, with confidence that it upholds the original intent of Measure 5 to provide safe, effective and accessible medical marijuana for those who need it. We are ready to do our part to be part of the bipartisan cooperation needed to pass this bill, but we will not vote in favor of it unless the necessary amendments are made.

Anderson represents District 41 and Hogan represents District 21 in the North Dakota House. Both are members of the Democratic-NPL Party.