Letter: Back to same-old, same-old in Washington

If Taiwan were to hold a referendum, what percentage would choose to be part of mainland China? As far as I'm concerned, Taiwan has as much right to self-determination as any 13 colonies did.

And now to North Korea. It's become acceptable for the little monster to rattle his saber and starve his people. But who is the Big Kid on the Block in Southeast Asia? It's China. Maybe if it wasn't for the big bucks, we could lean on China a little, and then maybe they could take care of the little monster before he has a missile that can reach anywhere. But no, it'll never happen. You can take the character of all the politicians in Washington, put it in a thimble and still have room left over.

Ron Schmidt

Tolna, N.D.