Coal country thanks them and looks forward to working with this new mindset in Washington.

In issuing the Stream Protection Rule as a midnight regulation, the Obama Administration knew it would be subject to the Congressional Review Act, and could be overturned—permanently—by Congress and the new president.

The Stream Protection Rule was developed under the guise of addressing impacts from surface mining in Appalachia. What it turned into was a one-size-fits-all administrative fiat that would have prohibited mining of about 40 percent to 60 percent of current coal reserves at mines in North Dakota, and cost electric ratepayers served by North Dakota's coal-based power plants $50 million a year in compliance.

Mine reclamation in North Dakota has long been held to the standard of returning mined lands to as good or better as before mining—certainly better in the case of reclaiming naturally-occurring saline seeps and other water features that have no ecological or agricultural value.

The Stream Protection Rule not only would have had zero benefit over the current standard, but also would it have prohibited making improvements to the landscape post-mining.

To the environmental activists who will use this as a profiteering machine to continue funding their war on jobs: good luck.It looks like you're going to need it.

Jason Bohrer

Bismarck

Bohrer is president and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council.