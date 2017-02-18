Letter: Dictator Wanna-be mustn't get his way

He points to the threat of terrorism and insists that he, a "smart man," is the only one who truly comprehends the danger we are in. Despite the public's supposed ignorance of the threat, he will come to the rescue. Believe him, just him. Trust Trump, not the lying, biased media or "so-called" judges, who are "too political."

Are we so fearful of terrorists that we will give this megalomaniac the power he obviously craves? Is security more important than our constitutional freedoms?

Trump lied when he took the oath of office. He swore "to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." But it is quite plain that he has never understood that oath, as he seems determined to do what he wants despite any facts or pesky constitutional checks and balances getting in the way.

In fact, Trump has no idea what the Constitution is. If he did, he would not have maligned the judiciary, one of those branches of government designed to "check" any overreach by the executive.

Trump has done lots of the easy stuff with his executive orders, but when he finally has to go to Congress—expecting it will rubber-stamp all his promises and the money needed to make them a reality—he should get slapped with a stinging dose of reality.

He won't like it; he'll definitely wish he could be a dictator. Sorry, sir, but the country is "rigged." It's the Constitution.

Jim Chattin

Devils Lake