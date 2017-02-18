Letter: Wind power's right for Grand Forks and the world

The large number of jobs being created by LM Wind Power is most encouraging. For years, we have heard only about jobs created by the coal industry.

An obvious difference is that one type of job will reduce CO2 and produce clean energy, while the other will exacerbate an already dire effect on our environment.

We should be celebrating this news and not viewing it as a "serious threat" to the coal industry, as stated by Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

It is not the job of our elected representatives to pick winners and losers.

Congratulations to Grand Forks, TP&L Management Solutions and LM Wind Power for their forward-looking solution to job creation and making North Dakota and the United States a cleaner place to live.

Al Coen

Fargo