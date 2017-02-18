Letter: 'Rights' talk rings false to many women

Never once in my 47 years of living as a woman in this country have I ever felt the need to "call for women's rights." I possess an inalienable dignity given to me by my Creator; I do not need to join marches and rallies to fight for "rights" that are not "rights."

Perhaps the misguided people who attended the Women's March in Washington should spend a year in Afghanistan, as I did, and see how the Afghan women are treated. Then maybe they would realize how good American women have it.

We are a sick and disordered society with serious issues, but attending the Women's March was not helpful to anyone. The protesters and marchers do not represent this woman or any woman I know.

The women of this country continue to be misled and lied to, when the simple truth is that God created a woman to somehow be a wife and mother. Everything else is secondary ... everything.

Dawn Marie Holm

Hallock, Minn.