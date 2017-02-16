Letter: Tobacco prevention is better with BreatheND

BreatheND has worked to include e-cigarettes in local clean air policies and educate communities on how to comply with these laws. Now, BreatheND is in a position to virtually eliminate youth smoking.

We need Gov. Doug Burgum to step up to save this program, save all of us money and save more lives.

BreatheND took tobacco prevention efforts in North Dakota to new heights after Measure 3 passed in 2008. With a comprehensive approach that includes supporting local public health units and working with local government, BreatheND has done more to reduce the negative impact of tobacco than the Health Department did.

If the department is again put in charge of tobacco prevention, we go back to a model that wasn't working. That model wasn't flexible enough to work with the fast pace of the Legislature. Tobacco prevention would no longer be a priority in a department that has to spread its time and resources to a variety of other jobs.

That model wasn't up to the standards the Centers for Disease Control set for tobacco prevention.

BreatheND should be funded this year because it works. And with a successful tobacco prevention program, we all save money.

Harold "Bud" Goldsmith

Streeter, N.D.