Letter: Bad idea to expand Sunday-opening law

But over the past 20 years, there has been a steady erosion of time families are spending together. Today, the average time families spend time together is 34 to 37 minutes per day, a bit longer on weekends. That makes for a total time of just eight hours per week. A host of studies on various web sites all come to the same conclusion.

When 1,500 school children in a national study were asked what they thought made a happy family, their No. 1 answer was doing things together.

Children want parents to show interest in their activities, do things with them and talk with them. Giving time is an important way of showing love and appreciation.

When families spend time together, there are a multitude of benefits that occur:

"More frequent family dinners are related to fewer emotional and behavioral problems, greater emotional well-being, more trusting and helpful behaviors towards others and higher life satisfaction." — Journal of Adolescent Health, April 2012.

The evidence is overwhelming: families spending time together is vital to societal health.

And yet, we have state legislators who want to take even more time away from family togetherness by doing away with the present Sunday opening law.

I say shame on them. Do not take away from the precious family time so badly needed by changing a law that is working.

I urge Herald readers to please encourage their senators to vote No on the extended Sunday opening law.

Tom Geffre

Jamestown, N.D.