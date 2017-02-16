Letter: Heitkamp must oppose job-killing flaring regs

The federal rules would set in place such strict standards that drilling will slow, and current production will be reduced. In contrast, North Dakota's rules were set quickly and reduced flaring from 36 percent to 11 percent without reducing production or harming our economy.

As someone who grew up in Williston, I see the success of our rules and the reduction in flaring as being obvious.

Now, if the federal rules are not removed, our state will lose energy industry jobs, income for mineral owners will be reduced, and taxes paid to the state and tribal governments will fall. No one will win.

North Dakotans must expect U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp to vote with our energy industry.

So far, the senator has been pressured to fall in line with the same radical environmental groups that led the opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

These groups oppose the largest driver of our economy and the success it has brought across our state.

They cannot win the day. Heitkamp should vote to repeal the rules and enable our energy industry to succeed.

Jeff Skadeland

Grand Forks