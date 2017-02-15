Letter: Event coordinator outstandingly serves UND

What I haven't heard from either side, and which I find dismaying, is the acknowledgement and praise of the stellar work of the remarkable women who serve in the Office of the President at UND.

The event coordinator is one of these women. President Mark Kennedy chose not to name her in his letter, and I will respect her privacy and do the same.

But she deserves to be acknowledged and respected for her dedication to UND. There are few on campus who have given as much to this institution with little to no public recognition. If you have ever attended an official UND event that involved the administration or visiting dignitaries, you have seen her.

Events on campus run smoothly not by luck, but by the hard work she puts in before, during and after each event. The staff and faculty understand her worth very well.

A brief note about these "events": They are not simply fundraisers, welcome receptions or retirement receptions. They include visits by acclaimed authors, artists, scientists, and teachers; meetings of the state board; athletic events; alumni events; legislative forums; conferences; media interviews; and the list goes on.

To reduce the impressive multi-tasking that the event coordinator must do to just one of the more trivial duties in the job description is a disservice to her valuable work and presence at UND.

UND's official motto is Lux et Lex — Light and Law. The event coordinator is the embodiment of Lux, allowing students, staff and faculty to be more and achieve more by lighting the path for us. She deserves our praise, respect and profound thanks.

Michelle Bowles

Grand Forks

The writer is the institutional review board coordinator in the Division of Research and Economic Development at UND. The views she expresses are her own and are not meant to be a reflection of the views of the division or university.