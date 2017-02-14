Letter: UND's Vegas venue shuts out disappointed fans

But my feelings soured considerably when I was all logged into my Ticketmaster account at 2 p.m. Central time on Friday, all ready to buy tickets for me and my family—and got nothing. The remaining few tickets sold out instantly.

I and surely many others were greatly disappointed.

UND will play in the 7,500-seat Orleans Arena. But as the university likely considered, there is an NHL arena in Las Vegas that seats 17,500 people. UND easily would have sold out that facility, considering the easy access to Las Vegas from the Midwest and West (where most UND fans live) through airlines such as Allegiant and Frontier.

I know hindsight is 20/20, but I hope the athletic department will keep these lessons in mind for future UND hockey events.

In the 20-plus years since I left UND, the athletic department has faced many tough issues—nickname, conference affiliations and now budget problems.

Overall, the department has done an admirable job, and I thank them for their efforts. But right now, I am a very disappointed UND fan and alum.

Robert Purdy

Las Vegas