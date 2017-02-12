Letter: Columnist Port stretched too few facts too far
I read Forum Communications commentator Rob Port's post on grandforksherald.com about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and I have a couple problems with it ("Senate Republicans should have let the fool talk," Feb. 8).
Port left out part of the story. When Warren was made to stop talking in the U.S. Senate, she was reading a letter written by Coretta Scott King about Sen. Jeff Sessions, whose nomination Warren opposes for U.S. attorney general.
Why did Port leave that out of his post? He did a disservice to anyone reading his opinion.
Also, for Port to call Warren a fool makes Port look bad. She is anything but a fool. Does Port feel better when he belittles someone?
Shirley Kupper
Roseau, Minn.