Letter: Columnist Port stretched too few facts too far

Port left out part of the story. When Warren was made to stop talking in the U.S. Senate, she was reading a letter written by Coretta Scott King about Sen. Jeff Sessions, whose nomination Warren opposes for U.S. attorney general.

Why did Port leave that out of his post? He did a disservice to anyone reading his opinion.

Also, for Port to call Warren a fool makes Port look bad. She is anything but a fool. Does Port feel better when he belittles someone?

Shirley Kupper

Roseau, Minn.