Letter: Others must cut back; UND president should, too

His op-ed included a rather touching story about former President George Bush serving drinks at a fundraiser. Kennedy uses this story to explain his requirement for someone to serve drinks at his gatherings. He rightly says that serving drinks was not beneath the dignity of the president of the United States.

To which I have to wonder, if serving drinks is not beneath the dignity of the leader of the free world, why would serving drinks be beneath the dignity of the president of our university? Why is it that President Kennedy cannot find his way to the other side of that bar and mix a few cocktails himself?

Our state's flagship university is facing a severe budget crisis. Countless employees of the university have personally felt these impacts. Positions are going unfilled, hours are being cut back, and classes are being cut.

This is indeed a difficult time for our great university. Perhaps it is time that Kennedy finally realizes this and pours the drinks himself. That is, if it isn't beneath him.

Christopher Nelson

Grand Forks