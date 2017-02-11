The North Dakota Farm Bureau, North Dakota Farmers Union and North Dakota Stockmen's Association are on record as favoring this bill, and I respect their opinions.

But as an individual, a member of one of these farm organizations, a farmer and a longtime landowner with prime hunting ground, I oppose this bill.

This bill would restrict my children, grandchildren, neighbors and city friends to walking only in public parks and on narrow ribbons of roads, highways, city streets and sidewalks. If they were to do otherwise without permission, they would be trespassing and breaking the law.

Even walking off the road into a meadow to birdwatch would be breaking the law.

North Dakota has a long history of not prohibiting access to private land to enjoy the outdoors. As a landowner, I do not wish it to be considered trespassing for people to go out on a Sunday afternoon to simply stroll in the country.

For decades, I have had no bad experiences with "trespassers." Keep the "Welcome" sign out to our "home," the wide open spaces.

David Lunde

Cooperstown, N.D.