Letter: March heralds new birth of freedom, activism

The march was positive and exhilarating, and the participants united with a common goal of protecting human rights from the current threats. The march promoted a vision of an America that values tolerance and full inclusion, regardless of sex, disability, race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or any other difference that divides us.

There was no violence, no mob mentality and no angry civil disobedience. There were no arrests, either in Washington or anywhere that sister marches were held.

In fact, what was so energizing was that it was filled with hope, love, patriotism and a clear passion that "we the people" can speak out about things that matter and can continue to have a voice.

Truly, this is what our democracy looks like.

I'll continue to fight for things that matter to me, such as equal opportunity for all, equal pay for equal work, tolerance and the right to public education and access to health care for all. I will fight for adequate funding that supports the elderly as well as disabled, disadvantaged and vulnerable Americans, people who need the safety net of a compassionate government and support of respectful leaders.

We have a unique opportunity to take personal responsibility for making our communities and our country better through our daily efforts. This can be as basic as simple acts of kindness and opening our minds and hearts to those who may seem different than us.

United together, we can begin to overcome the forces that would undermine our humanity and freedoms.

Sandi Marshall

Grand Forks