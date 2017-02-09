Letter: Want to spot media bias? Watch or read the news

Much of the news we get in America is free of charge and worth every penny. Unfortunately, finding the facts requires a bit of work; but if we're going to put out the effort to generate an emotional response, we should at least gird ourselves with a valid argument.

I'm offering Herald readers a challenge. Go to whitehouse.gov, and navigate to the executive orders (Briefing room =>Presidential actions=>executive orders). Now, spend a few minutes reading the executive order, "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the U.S."

Take your time, as it's seven pages long, and if you're like me, you'll have to look up information on the difference between a G2 and G3 visa as well as Title 8 of the U.S. Code, which the order is meant to enforce.

Now, armed with the facts, choose any news organization you like, and ask which of its reporters you believe bothered to read the executive order.

More fun projects to review: NBC exploding gas tanks, NBC altered 911 call and CBS Killian documents; all honest mistakes, I'm sure.

Jim Nelson

Benson, Minn.