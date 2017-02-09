Letter: Kem Shrine Circus is coming to town

The 71st Kem Shrine Circus will take place April 28, 29 and 30 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. Kem Shrine has once again contracted with Circus Spectacular of Sarasota, Fla., to provide an excellent circus.

Although we do not have a full program line up at this time, we have been assured that this year's circus will include elephants, tigers and camels and will once again be the quality family entertainment that spectators are accustomed to at the Kem Shrine Circus.

While the closing of the most well-known circus is very concerning to us, the Shriners and our circus producers are diligently working together to ensure the future of the Shrine Circus.

Thomas P. Hanson

Grand Forks

Hanson is circus chairman of the Kem Shrine Circus.