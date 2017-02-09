Letter: Protests don't dent Trump's popularity

I remind those who use disorder to try to overthrow Trump that if the tactics succeed, Trump supporters and others would likely then carry out their own vendetta, even though they'd been opposed to such maniacal methods before. Such a turnabout that would only hasten the downward spiral of this nation.

The Rasmussen Report's daily Presidential Tracking Poll recently showed that 54 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of Trump's job performance. Forty-six percent disapprove.

The latest figures also include 41 percent who strongly approve of Trump's performance, and 38 percent who strongly disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +3.

Most voters (60 percent) think the president agrees with them and will—unlike his predecessor—put America first on the world stage.

And despite continuing protests and legal challenges, voters by a 52 percent to 43 percent margin favor Trump's temporary refugee ban.

Fifty-six percent favor the temporary restrictions preventing residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States.

North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp should take note of these numbers, and should cease and desist her opposition to Trump's nominees. Especially because Trump won overwhelmingly in North Dakota, 63 percent to 27 percent.

Dwight Messner

Grand Forks