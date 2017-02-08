Letter: Protesters yawned at Muslim deaths under Obama, Bush
It is amazing that there are such large numbers of people who think that a ban on Muslim immigrants is far worse than murdering Muslims in seven countries for 15 years.
Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama conducted genocide against Muslims over the course of four presidential terms. Where were these protesters then?
Why were these protesters not seeking impeachment then, for what are most certainly war crimes and crimes against humanity? But Trump's perfectly legal immigration action is alleged to be grounds for impeachment.
It is mindboggling, to say the least.
Cory Christofferson
Hamar, N.D.