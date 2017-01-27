Salonen not only ignores gay marriage as the law of the land and Planned Parenthood's prodigious contributions to women's health and, but declares the law and the organization to be the archenemies of marriage and family.

Oddly, she fails to mention adultery. Perhaps, like Trump, she feels there are too many regulations, such as TEN Commandments, because when we listen to her, there seem to be only two: "Thou shalt not abort" and "Thou shalt not gay."

With respect to the latter, she insists marriage is between one man and one woman. Why not go further: "... between one man and one woman for so long as both shall live," as when we plight our troths?

Indeed, intimacy with others while a spouse still lives is Biblically condemned as fornication and adultery. By that standard, our 45th president, whose living wives include Ivana, Marla and Melania, can be characterized as a serial fornicator and adulterer.

In Arthur Miller's "The Crucible," John Proctor is challenged to recite the Ten Commandments. He remembers them all, except "Thou shalt not commit adultery." The audience roars with laughter, because Proctor is a self-admitted adulterer.

The way Salonen averts her eyes in the column also deserves mockery. One suspects her opening citation of President Trump compels her to ignore adultery as a threat to marriage and family.

Donald Bruce Beard

Banning, Calif.

A UND graduate, Beard grew up in Reynolds, N.D.