LETTER: Herald adding to substance problem in GF

Moreover, if you go to the Accent section, the same bowl of gummy bears made of wine takes up the top third of the page. If one of the goals of our community is to combat the idea that underage drinking is acceptable, I contend Chef Jess is adding to the problem by including a picture, recipe and article about alcohol that begins with, "Over the Christmas break, I had big plans to do fun projects with the kids."

Granted, the rest of the article focuses on making the gummy bears on her own (no kids); and, at the end of the recipe Chef Jess does include the suggestion, "Be sure to label these not for children."

However, I wonder how many young people in our region were enticed by the bowl of juicy looking gummy bears and the "Boozy Bears" headline. Underage drinking is bad enough without Chef Jess and the Herald adding to it.

I look forward to attending the Substance Abuse and Awareness Presentation at Red River High to learn more about what I can do to combat this issue. In fact, I have invited others to join me, and encourage you to do the same. While this letter was not published in time for you to attend on Jan. 12, the same event will be held Feb. 2 in the Grand Forks Central High School theater. Note: The event is promoted as "for parents/guardians only;" however, I would bet that all concerned adults in our community would be welcome.

Sandy Espe

Grand Forks