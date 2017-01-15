LETTER: Herald adding to substance problem in GF
Chef Jess, I think you got it wrong by focusing a story on "Boozy Bears" in the Jan. 11 Accent section.
I think it is common knowledge that our community has a problem with substance use and abuse. Next to me is my Wednesday paper, and I am looking at the front page. While I might have chosen a different picture to represent the minimum-wage issue, I understand why the Herald chose Rhombus Guys as a local business that has "boosted wages in order to attract better and lasting help." (As a reminder, Evan Dosch is shown behind the bar mixing a drink at Rhombus Guys in Grand Forks.) What I do not understand is why "Wine gummy bears make a boozy classic" along with a picture of a bowl of gummy bears is above the banner on the front page.
Moreover, if you go to the Accent section, the same bowl of gummy bears made of wine takes up the top third of the page. If one of the goals of our community is to combat the idea that underage drinking is acceptable, I contend Chef Jess is adding to the problem by including a picture, recipe and article about alcohol that begins with, "Over the Christmas break, I had big plans to do fun projects with the kids."
Granted, the rest of the article focuses on making the gummy bears on her own (no kids); and, at the end of the recipe Chef Jess does include the suggestion, "Be sure to label these not for children."
However, I wonder how many young people in our region were enticed by the bowl of juicy looking gummy bears and the "Boozy Bears" headline. Underage drinking is bad enough without Chef Jess and the Herald adding to it.
I look forward to attending the Substance Abuse and Awareness Presentation at Red River High to learn more about what I can do to combat this issue. In fact, I have invited others to join me, and encourage you to do the same. While this letter was not published in time for you to attend on Jan. 12, the same event will be held Feb. 2 in the Grand Forks Central High School theater. Note: The event is promoted as "for parents/guardians only;" however, I would bet that all concerned adults in our community would be welcome.
Sandy Espe
Grand Forks