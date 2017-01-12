Letter: Buckle up as Trump presidency begins

Next up on the Howard Dean Paranoia Meter is a charge that the Trump government will secretly monitor Americans through their dental fillings.

When he couldn’t ramrod legislation, Barack Obama dictated by executive order or manipulation of regulatory statutes to achieve his “lawmaking.” Many enshrinements will be repealed. Genuine, constructive and respectful congressional dialogue would be a welcome change, when possible.

Obama’s less-than-dignified departure has been punctuated through scornful obstructionism and personal arrogance; including honoring himself by awarding himself the “Distinguished Public Service Medal” earlier this month.

As for 2017, news media’s disdain and contempt for Trump - or anyone right of Michael Moore - remains. Enabling of the Left may include oxygen for a mob rule supposition that “the end

justifies the means” when attempting to disrupt or stop constitutional government. Orchestrated

anarchy is not off the table for pitchfork nation.

Parochial denial of news bias persists and contradicts corroborated examples of partisanship, especially when major news stories are ignored. A prime example is the virtual blackout of last January’s annual March for Life in Washington, where 600,000 people peacefully assembled in the midst of a severe blizzard. That slight will likely continue.

Conversely, expect extensive, partisan and empathetic news coverage of any and all counter-

demonstrations concerning Roe v. Wade, cabinet nominations and the selection of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice.

On the flip side, optimism is on the rise for strong economic growth, increased employment, reduced taxes and effective national security. Backwashes from that tide could accelerate the

drainage of unpopular political swamps near the Potomac River.

Buckle up.

R.J. Ogaard

Crookston