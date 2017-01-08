Letter: Three steps to easing N.D.'s property-tax woes

Second, take away the assessor's ability to raise taxes by raising our taxable values every year.

And third, force the taxing entities—city, county, schools and so on—to vote when they want to increase taxes

The way our current system works, when you ask your local officials why they raised your taxes a certain amount, they tell you they didn't raise your taxes at all. Instead, your property value went up.

In other words, "pass the buck" is the name of the game.

Passing these three things would bring more accountability to our property tax system in North Dakota. And remember, property taxes are residents' biggest tax liability in most of North Dakota's bigger towns.

Mark Beard

Larimore, N.D.