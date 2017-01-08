Heitkamp knows Sen. Sessions is an honorable man. She has co-sponsored legislation with him, like the Protecting Affordable Coverage for Employees Act, which was aimed at helping small businesses, and the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015, which was meant to hold the executive branch accountable on its infamous Iran deal negotiations.

Sessions' record of protecting civil rights throughout his career is especially honorable. He assisted the investigation into the brutal murder of an African American teenager, ensuring the perpetrator, the son of the Alabama Klan leader, received a capital sentence.

Sessions continually made efforts to eliminate segregation in rural Alabama. In addition, he supported civil rights cases to fight against voter suppression.

Sessions has made equal justice under the law the cornerstone of his career. He has led the efforts to confirm constitutional judges who are committed to upholding the law as written, instead of imposing personal opinion as judicial decisions. He has upheld a decidedly pro-life record.

He has worked to protect women and children and is committed to a strong military as well as a limited role for the federal government.

The law and order type of attorney general that Sessions would be is just what we need at this point in our history. The members I represent as the state director of Concerned Women for America of North Dakota urge Heitkamp to support Sessions on his nomination for U.S. attorney general.

Linda Thorson

Edinburg, N.D.

Thorson is state director of Concerned Women for America of North Dakota.