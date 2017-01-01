Letter: Minneapolis within rights to consider boycott

First, boycotts are the antithesis of war, forsaking violence to bring about peaceful social change. Associating boycotts with war is an affront both to our constitutional right to free speech and, just as important, to the brave men and women who serve in our armed services who must confront the horrors of real war.

Second, boycotts have a long history of success in the United States and throughout the world. The suggestion that voting is the only way for Americans to effect meaningful change ignores the success of the Women Suffrage and Civil Rights boycotts, as well as those that ended apartheid in South Africa and the oppressive regime of Slobodan Milosevic in Serbia, among many other examples.

Finally, boycotting Wells Fargo would not mean Minneapolis believes the company is unfit, as the editorial suggests. It simply would mean that the city recognizes the social injustices and extreme environmental threats the DAPL pipeline represents.

Nor is the company likely to retaliate. With its recent $300 million investment in its Minneapolis headquarters, Wells Fargo is far more likely to take the city's anti-DAPL stance to heart, rather than incurring the massive expense and public relations backlash retaliation would certainly bring.

Bottom line: boycotts are an essential expression of American democracy that should be respected and encouraged, not dismissed or deterred, doubly so in the case of the DAPL pipeline.

Jonas Magram

Fairfield, Iowa