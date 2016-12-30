Letter: Respect tribe's 'sacred land' as we do North Dakota's own
Regarding the column by ex-North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple, "Mob rule in protest overshadows tribe's concerns" (Page A4, Dec. 23):
Before I give an opinion on the column, I'd like to say that I fully agree with the ex-governor on how all involved police units and National Guard units will be remembered by us North Dakotans as they stood and handled themselves. Their actions spoke for the trust our Founding Fathers had in the common American citizen, when placed in a moment of "call to duty," to respond in a form similar to the democratic form of government these Founding Fathers were creating.
Now, my response to the governor's rather wordy column is quite simple.
If I set up a meeting with Theodore Roosevelt for next week, would Dalrymple and the oil companies agree to come and tell my friend Teddy that they want to reach an agreement with him for the oil companies to drill in that western North Dakotan park named after him?
In his response, the governor can use all of the opinions that he offered in his Viewpoint article, I think.
Larry Yurkovich
Grand Forks