Now, my response to the governor's rather wordy column is quite simple.

If I set up a meeting with Theodore Roosevelt for next week, would Dalrymple and the oil companies agree to come and tell my friend Teddy that they want to reach an agreement with him for the oil companies to drill in that western North Dakotan park named after him?

In his response, the governor can use all of the opinions that he offered in his Viewpoint article, I think.

Larry Yurkovich

Grand Forks