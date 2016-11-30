Letter: Castro's legacy is tyranny, propaganda and want

An absurdity, because life in and of itself creates wants and needs, and socialism can only create vacuums of want filled with empty promises.

I can imagine Castro as he watched the people of Cuba scrounging just to exist and provide for their families in his crumbling kingdom; living without any contribution from his regime other than the education to do without and medical treatment so they could survive without hope.

That is the legacy of Castro and socialism.

The collective state is a poor substitute for individual initiative and the freedom to pursue one's own destiny, and socialism's resultant lack of material goods is an equally poor substitute for the ability to live a satisfied life.

But the greatest disappointment socialism offers is its lie regarding the promise of equality, while everything you worked for is taken away and given to others. First, it goes to those who control the system and promote its ideals; and second, it goes to the sycophants who prop up and feed off those who control the system.

Dwight Messner

Grand Forks