Letter: New anti-flaring rules deserve strong support

Currently, the Bureau of Land Management's federal regulations allow for wasteful flaring and direct venting into our atmosphere, and do not require detection devices for renegade emissions from oil infrastructures.

But soon, the BLM will release revised standards to cut wasteful flaring, venting and renegade emissions on federal and tribal lands. These new regulations should eliminate methane waste, decrease the release of volatile organic compounds into our air and increase royalty payments to mineral owners.

"The biggest problem with flaring is it's a waste of money," said Mark Fox, tribal chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes, last year.

"The oil companies don't get paid, the tribes don't get paid and the individuals who own mineral rights don't get paid. So, flaring is not a good thing."

Under the new standards, tribes could get more royalties, which they'd use to pay for road repairs and emergency response costs, expand tribal staff to oversee energy development and pay tribal health-treatment costs.

In short, the revenue that the Three Affiliated Tribes would gain under the soon-to-be-released BLM rules will bring better economic outcomes the tribe as well as direct royalty payments to the mineral owners of Fort Berthold, N.D.

It's time to implement the best available technology to capture natural gas, an action that will bring needed revenue to the many allotted mineral owners. It is time to fully enact the "no waste" rule in North Dakota.

Joletta Bird Bear

Mandaree, N.D.