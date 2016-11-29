Letter: A salute to police at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest
I'd like to thank Dakota Access Pipeline law enforcement.
While maintaining the safety of the peaceful protesters as well as law and order at the site, they have stood North Dakota tall and proud. In spite of poor weather, long hours, hate, bigotry, violence and attempted murder, they have maintained North Dakota and American principles. Americans may speak and protest, but not incite.
I thank the police officers for not becoming the lead story on national news. I hope someday they can be properly recognized for their heroism.
Brent Seifert
Stuart, Fla.