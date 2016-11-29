Letter: Column shows why Left lost and will keep losing

Morrison's inaccurate portrayal of Steve Bannon's (President-elect Trump's chief strategist) views is exactly the kind of rhetoric that cost Clinton and many other Democrats the election. Regular people don't believe that social issues should dominate politics and that any disadvantaged individual suffers from oppression.

There is no mistake that on Election Day, American voters fought back against the Obama administration. But this election goes deeper than disagreement on economic policy or a rally against the political elite. This was a referendum on leftist ideology.

Many liberals believe that a major cause of economic disparity is "white privilege"—a theory that just because a person is white, he or she has more access to opportunity and automatically holds an economic advantage. Regular Americans are not buying what the liberal elite are selling.

While Morrison likely earns a good salary at UND, the blue-collar Americans who voted against his narrative are having to decide whether to pay for their increasingly expensive, government-manipulated health care or put food on the table and buy clothes for the kids.

My advice? It's time for "scholars" to step away from political Marxism and talk to people outside the echo chamber of higher education. They should get some dirt on their hands and grit in their teeth, and end the victimhood mentality that distorts their world.

It's time to embrace American exceptionalism and understand that working together as Americans can lead to prosperity for all.

Benjamin Olson

Grand Forks