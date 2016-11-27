Letter: Five concerns about Donald Trump

I must say I'm curious about what Trump's world will look like. At the same time, I worry that Trump's efforts to "make America great again" will make things worse. Here are five concerns.

▇ First, Trump's tax policy favors the rich. Under his plan, low- and middle-income households would receive a paltry tax cut of 1.8 percent or less, while the top fifth of households would get a tax cut beginning at 6.6 percent and rising to 13.5 percent for the wealthiest 1 percent.

▇ Second, Trump said he would get rid of Dodd/Frank. Congress passed this law in 2010 to curb reckless banking schemes. Without regulation, the big banks will revert to the casino business model that nearly ruined our country in 2008.

▇ Third, Trump's trade policy is protectionist. If, to favor American companies, Trump raises taxes on foreign goods, other countries will do the same to us. We could have a global trade war that kills jobs.

▇ Fourth, Trump wants to strengthen tort laws so he can more easily sue journalists and opinion writers who speak against him. It's an attempt to muzzle the press. It's what dictators do.

▇ Fifth, I worry about Trump's character. He seems vengeful. I wonder how this prickly dealmaker will respond to foreign leaders or domestic activists who stand in his way.

One thing is clear: unthinking fealty to Trump's policy dictates is out of the question. We can applaud his constructive ideas. But, we need to watch this man.

Richard Hanson

Grafton, N.D.