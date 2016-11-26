Letter: Governor should withdraw police from protest site

The militarized response by the state is clearly not working. In fact, it has led to an escalation of violence.

I call on Gov. Jack Dalrymple to de-escalate the situation by ordering the law enforcement contingent to stand down and withdraw from the protest site.

This would immediately defuse the situation before more people are injured or perhaps even killed.

Hosing people with water in 20 degree weather is potentially lethal. A rubber bullet to the temple could kill someone. With so many firearms at the site, the risk of shooting is greatly increased. The strategy of meeting the protest with a massive force is only making the situation worse.

In addition, it is ironic to hear the governor and North Dakota House Majority Leader Al Carlson demand that the federal government pay the bill for law enforcement costs. They are the state officials who object to federal intervention in principle and have sued the federal government when they don't like federal actions. They ordered the massive build up, not the federal government.

The federal government can determine whether the pipeline will go forward on federal land, but the law enforcement costs are a state responsibility. And state officials need to own it.

Dalrymple's legacy as governor will depend on what he decides. Will he continue to use force, or will he get personally involved, defuse tensions and find a resolution?

His legacy as governor and the reputation of North Dakota are at stake. As a North Dakotan, I urge Dalrymple to de-escalate the tensions and use his good office to find a peaceful resolution.

Dan Rice

Fargo