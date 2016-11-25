Search
    Letter: Civil and moderate voters of America, unite

    By Lee Murdock Today at 7:05 a.m.

    I am both disappointed and dismayed that the bitter, contentious tone of the past presidential campaign has seeped like a virus into the general population.

    Many on both sides now feel licensed to engage in bullying, character assassination and half-truths. Some even invent lies to vilify anyone who doesn't share their position.

    Is this what the framers of our Constitution envisioned? I think not. This virus does nothing to help heal the divisions in our society. It only drives us apart.

    It's time for those of us who would like a less vile, contentious discourse to stand up and say, "Enough already."

    Lee Murdock

    Grand Forks

