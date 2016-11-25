Letter: Civil and moderate voters of America, unite

Many on both sides now feel licensed to engage in bullying, character assassination and half-truths. Some even invent lies to vilify anyone who doesn't share their position.

Is this what the framers of our Constitution envisioned? I think not. This virus does nothing to help heal the divisions in our society. It only drives us apart.

It's time for those of us who would like a less vile, contentious discourse to stand up and say, "Enough already."

Lee Murdock

Grand Forks