Letter: Herald editorials earn both sunflowers and snirt

In the editorial "Lesson learned from the sales-tax vote," the board nailed why the proposed sales-tax lost (Page A4, Nov. 18).

"Establishment's support isn't enough. Advocates need grassroots backing," the editorial declared.

Then again, the Herald Editorial Board is part of "the elite" and does not embrace grassroots movements. People who gathered more than 1,500 and 4,600 signatures are given no respect.

Give us a seat at the table, and we will craft a proposal acceptable to developers, library supporters, arts supporters, infrastructure supporters and fiscal conservatives.

C.T. Marhula

Grand Forks