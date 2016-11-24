Letter: Herald editorials earn both sunflowers and snirt
I want to both criticize and compliment the Herald Editorial Board.
In the editorial, "Why condos win out over Arbor Park," the board buys into a false narrative (Page A4, Nov. 17). If you follow the editorial's logic, any park, school or public building that is not occupied 24-7 is a waste. The Alerus Center, Ralph Engelstad Arena and King's Walk Golf Course are unoccupied and unused more than 75 percent of the time. Would the Herald advocate closing down these great assets?
In the editorial "Lesson learned from the sales-tax vote," the board nailed why the proposed sales-tax lost (Page A4, Nov. 18).
"Establishment's support isn't enough. Advocates need grassroots backing," the editorial declared.
Then again, the Herald Editorial Board is part of "the elite" and does not embrace grassroots movements. People who gathered more than 1,500 and 4,600 signatures are given no respect.
Give us a seat at the table, and we will craft a proposal acceptable to developers, library supporters, arts supporters, infrastructure supporters and fiscal conservatives.
C.T. Marhula
Grand Forks