Letter: Many good reasons to keep Electoral College

What about a difference of, say, 30,000? What would be the nationwide cost and time involved? (A recount in one state—Florida—for the Bush/Gore contest took more than a month, with a cost of way more than $13 million.) A dispute over the electoral vote is possible, but much less likely.

If the election was by popular vote, why would candidates bother campaigning in states without dense populations? Wouldn't they campaign only in states like California, New York and so on and ignore state like Iowa, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, where both of this year's candidates spent much time in 2016?

Our Founders protected the interests of sparsely-populated states against domination by the others.

Recalling the divisiveness of the 2000 election (and the hatred-filled demonstrations in 2016), could a recount ever be accepted as fair?

Our Founders considered election by popular vote, by Congress and by other ways—and rejected them all. They deliberately created the electoral system to establish a federal republic, not a unitary democracy.

Their goal was a government to protect people's lives, property and liberty—even from a majority. The system doesn't require a runoff; in a federal republic, the states choose the president.

Remember: "I pledge allegiance to the flag and to the Republic [not democracy] for which it stands. ..."

Duane Stahl

Valley City, N.D.