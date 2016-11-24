Sen. Heidi Heitkamp: Giving thanks for our neighbors

Like a lot of families across our state, some sensitive topics might come up—from politics to potato recipes (mine is best). But after a lot of back-and-forth—and maybe even a little friendly name-calling—our banter always tumbles into laughter. Like so many families, we always find a way to come back together.

That's what I love about our state, too. Because in North Dakota, we know how to count our blessings. We've been through tough times—surviving floods, blizzards, train derailments, wildfires, skyrocketing and plunging oil prices and tough farm economies—and we've done it together.

We know how to embrace our differences and work together toward the greater good because at the end of the day, we are all neighbors—and we are one family.

This Thanksgiving, I know many families and communities will join at the dinner table, putting disagreements aside—or maybe just deciding to deal with overly boisterous opinions from every corner, like at my family dinner—because we are neighbors, friends, and family. We do it because we know we are blessed to have one another, and it's our differences that make us stronger and help us move forward.

And that is more important than anything else.

As we gather this holiday season, let's remember to care for one another by showing one another respect and kindness that is so intrinsically North Dakotan. And we can do that by honoring the integrity and character of each one of our neighbors who work hard; raise good, honest children; care deeply for our state; and honorably serve our country.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for giving me the privilege of serving you in the U.S. Senate, and for the respect and honor you show one another each and every day. Have a happy Thanksgiving.

Heitkamp, a Democrat, represents North Dakota in the U.S. Senate.