This year, he did not disappoint. The legislative session has not even gotten underway, and he is at it.

Canceling the traditional address by a Native American leader is remarkably obtuse by anyone's standards.

I remember when in 2013, Carlson tried to block Kevin Cramer, the eventual winner of the state's lone seat in the U.S. House, from the state Republican convention because Cramer refused to abide by the wishes of his political masters. At the time, I thought Carlson could not possibly go any lower. I was wrong.

Carlson's penchant for trying to punish those who disagree with him is emblematic of what is wrong with politics in our state. While I personally think the tribal leaders are barking up the wrong tree when it comes to the Dakota Access Pipeline, I respect their right to voice their opinions. It is obvious Carlson disagrees.

Carlson was elected by his peers to provide leadership. That means solving problems, not exacerbating them. It would be nice if he would remember that.

Paul Cline

Grand Forks