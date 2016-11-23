Letter: Out-of-staters, stop meddling in N.D.'s affairs

Frankly, I have a hard enough time keeping track of happenings in North Dakota without worrying about New Mexico, California and other states.

And on Saturday, I found the person who led the charge to change our North Dakota state highway signs admitting to also contributing to the mess at Standing Rock ("Protesters speak truth when they say, 'Water is life'," letter, Page A4).

Complementing her letter is one from California providing several inane suggestions on how to relocate the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Maybe these writers (and others living outside of North Dakota) should spend a bit more time looking in their own backyard, say for example at the impact of Sanctuary Cities in New Mexico and California.

Most North Dakotans will agree with me that our elected officials and law enforcement agencies are doing their best to enforce our laws and protect our citizens.

Michael Connor

Starkweather, N.D.