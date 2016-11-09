Sadly, leftist propagandists have leeched onto the story while ignoring the facts. I'm looking at you, Democracy Now. As they push their propaganda calls for clean water, they use anything but "clean" tactics.

The peaceful protesters clashed again with law enforcement at a bridge on State Highway 1806. The protectors, who apparently don't believe in clean air, set car tires and hay bales on fire to block the police, though unsuccessfully.

Despite the facts, some media outlets spun the narrative into the realm of make believe: that the peaceful protesters simply were praying and then were violently attacked. Untrue, of course. The police, trained in crowd control, used nonlethal tactics to push protesters from illegally blocked public roads.

The push happened only after law enforcement for two days pleaded with protesters to leave and stop illegally blocking the state highway.

What did protesters expect?

More and more people—including Native people—are speaking out against the protest. The latest comes from Robert Fool Bear Sr., district chairman of Cannon Ball, N.D. He not only asks that "protesters go home" but criticizes the tribal chairman for refusing to demand this departure.

As protesters keep losing support, liberal media will further spin the narrative in their favor, which is why Herald readers and others who care about truth and the welfare of our community—including the tribe and its members—should not believe in this fairy tale, nor that the protest is unifying Native people across the board.

Jeremy Finch

Minot